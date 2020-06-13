Federal appeals court clears way for Texas execution
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A federal appeals court has cleared the way for a Texas man to be executed next week for the 1998 fatal stabbing of an 85-year-old woman, though his lawyer says he'll appeal. Ruben Gutierrez is scheduled to die Tuesday for the killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, which is in Texas' southern tip along the border with Mexico. Prosecutors say the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 that the woman had hidden in her home. A panel of three judges on the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court on Friday overturned a lower court's decision to stay the 43-year-old's execution.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Valley restaurants to now allow 75% capacity, still making adjustments to follow...
-
Pharr city commissioner issues apology for comment calling 'chainsaw man' a hero
-
STHS doctor suggests telehealth for patients struggling with money amid pandemic
-
Woman worries about loved one in Weslaco nursing home after three employees...
-
Group recognizes two fallen officers in the Valley in traveling memorial