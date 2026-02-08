More than 100 people rally to support protecting wildlife refuge in Alamo
More than 100 people rallied on Sunday at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge to protect the wildlife in the area.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection map shows a border wall could be built in the refuge. The area used to be exempt from any border wall construction.
The people who attended the rally want others to know the Big Beautiful Bill removed language to protect the refuge.
They're now calling on lawmakers to bring back protections.
"We're just trying to send a message to Washington: don't, don't wall these places. It was bipartisan agreement that protected this area from 2020 moving forward, and that should be continued," Friends of Wildlife Corridor Board member Jim Chapman said.
Tune into our 10 p.m. newscast to hear from those who attended the rally and why they say adding a border wall will impact more than the environment.
