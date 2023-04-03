Harlingen ordinance aims to prevent 'wake' on flooded streets

Residents in Harlingen have a new rule to follow during Hurricane Season.

The No Wake Ordinance is meant to prevent drivers from creating wakes on flooded streets that could damage people's yards, homes or businesses.

A wake is water that splashes when a vehicle drives through water on the ground. Drivers in violation of the ordinance will be fined.

"So this ordinance was created to try to get people to slow down, drive safely in these neighborhoods and to protect the property of the citizens," Harlingen police Sgt. Larry Moore said.

The ordinance was put in place last year to keep cars from driving through streets with more than six inches of water.

After a heavy downpour, Harlingen police officers will patrol flood prone areas for violators.

"If an officer witnesses a vehicle traveling too fast and pushing water into the residence or the business, they will be stopped and could be cited," Moore said.

The fine for violating the ordinance runs between $100 to $500.