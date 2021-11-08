Hidalgo County reports five coronavirus-related deaths, 61 positive cases

Hidalgo County on Monday reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 61 new positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the five people who died, four were not vaccinated, according to the report.

The deaths include four men in their 50s from Donna, Edinburg and Mission and a man in his 60s from Mission.

The 61 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-11 23 12-19 6 20s 6 30s 8 40s 5 50s 6 60s 2 70+ 5 Total: 61

A total of 47 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Hidalgo County, a decrease of nine patients since Friday. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 include 41 adults and six pediatric patients.

Of the 47 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 24 are in intensive care units. They include 21 adults and three pediatric patients.

Across Hidalgo County school districts, 36 students and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 697 staff members and 3,541 students have tested positive for the virus since the county started reporting school-related infections on Aug. 18.

Since the pandemic began, 118,232 people have tested positive for the virus and 3,471 people have died due to the virus in the county.

There are currently 622 active cases in the county.