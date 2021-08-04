Highway 4 reopens after SpaceX moves B4 booster to orbital launchpad

Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach in Brownsville is back open after a major move by SpaceX.

The company closed down the highway to move their Super Heavy Booster known as “B4“ to the orbital launchpad, just down the road from the building site.

The booster, equipped with 29 Raptor engines, is expected to launch with a Starship later this year.

SpaceX initially tried to launch last month but is now working on completing FAA and other regulatory checklists before making the historic flight.

The last launch on May 5 saw SpaceX Starship SN 15 takeoff and land safely at the Boca Chica facility.