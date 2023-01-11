Human trafficking awareness event held in Raymondville

Every year, thousands of people are victim of human trafficking. It's a problem that Willacy County leaders are addressing.

"Human trafficking could be happening in our backyards, and we're not even aware of it," Gloria Cortez, the victim advocate for the county's district attorney's office said. "If we can raise awareness, educate the community, you know somebody maybe needs just a sign."

The county held the 4th annual Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Raymondville Wednesday.

A survivor's story was shared at the event to give people some perspective of this crime.

"If there's a victim out there, maybe this will be the way for her to speak up or for him to speak up because of course we know that human trafficking is not just female, "Cortez added. "It happens to males, it happens to children, so that was the reason for us doing the survivor story." Cortez said.