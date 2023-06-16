Ice skating rink destroyed in blaze, Edinburg spokesperson says

KRGV photo

An ice skating rink was declared a total loss after a fire destroyed it, according to a spokesperson with the city of Edinburg.

Fire departments from the cities of Edinburg, Pharr and Mission responded to the blaze Thursday evening at the Skate n Boogie rink, located at 10009 N. Closner Blvd.

According to Edinburg Public Information Officer Roxanne Lerma, the fire was 90% contained and 50% extinguished as of 10 p.m. No injuries were reported, Lerma added.

In response to the blaze, North Closner Boulevard/Business 281 was closed off between West Schunior Street and West Chapin Street, the city announced in a social media post.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.