'It's been a long time coming:' Family of victim of Ruben Gutierrez reacts to upcoming execution

A Cameron County man is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday.

Ruben Gutierrez was convicted in the death of a Brownsville woman.

Escolastica Harrison, 85, was found stabbed to death in her home in 1998. One year later, Gutierrez was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death.

Harrison's nephew, Alex Hernandez, said he still wants closure for his aunt's death. He plans on making the trip to Huntsville for the execution.

“It’s like an open wound and until this man, Ruben Gutierrez, is executed, there’s not gonna be any closure," Hernandez said. “I feel some anxiety, it’s been a long time coming. Over two decades.”

Hernandez says he feels some anxiety, but he wants to be there for his mom, who died before she could see her sister's convicted killer face the death penalty.

"She wanted me to promise that I would go to the execution and witness it for her and for Aunt Peco and the family," Hernandez said.

Three men, including Gutierrez, were involved in Harrison's death.

Gutierrez and his accomplices, identified as Rene Garcia and Pedro Gracia, killed Harrison to steal the reportedly $600,000 she had hidden in her home. They got away with at least $56,000.

Garcia pleaded guilty in connection with her death and is serving life in prison. He is eligible for parole in 2038.

Gracia remains a fugitive wanted in connection with the murder after failing to make his initial court appearance.

Previously, Gutierrez's execution was postponed twice.

On Monday, an organization called Death Penalty Action sent 14,000 petitions to gov. Greg Abbott to stop the execution.

