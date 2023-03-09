x

La Entrevista: Por primera vez, STC imparte clases al otro lado de la frontera.

March 09, 2023
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Luisa Fernanda Rodriguez, Directora de Mercadeo Global del South Texas Collge, habla de un acuerdo entre STC y el instituto Piaget Reynosa firmán el acuerdo internacional de inscripción concurrente.

