La Entrevista: Revolucionando procedimientos dentales con robots
El doctor Jose Villareal, de Swift Dental, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos de un método único en el valle para poder practicar diferentes cirugías dentales con robots.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
More News
News Video
-
Suspects in fatal Raymondville stabbing being held without bond
-
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes screenings happening Thursday in the lower Valley
-
Suspect in drive-by shooting death of 6-year-old girl sentenced to 50 years...
-
Petition sent to Cameron County DA to drop charges against activist accused...
-
Wednesday, April 5, 2023: Windy and isolated storm, temps in the 80s