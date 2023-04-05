x

La Entrevista: Revolucionando procedimientos dentales con robots

Wednesday, April 05 2023
By: Marianela Aguirre

El doctor Jose Villareal, de Swift Dental, visita los estudios de Al Mediodía Valle para hablarnos de un método único en el valle para poder practicar diferentes cirugías dentales con robots.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

