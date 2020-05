La Feria city parks remain closed after state emergency orders expired

For the most part, municipalities across Texas have followed the governor’s order to reopen government-owned facilities.

However, for residents in La Feria, they’re left wondering where they can go to get in a run or take in some fresh air outside of their property.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. explained why some cities can keep some services closed.

Watch the video above for the full report.