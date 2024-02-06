x

La Voz del Valle: Cookie Co. nos ayuda a prepararnos para el gran juego

Tuesday, February 06 2024
By: Esmeralda Medellin y Juan Camilo Barragan

Vero Rodríguez, de parte de Cookie Co, nos muestra como prepara y decora sus postres para esta temporada del Super Bowl.

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

