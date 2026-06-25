Levee hike and bike trail at Santa Ana refuge closed for border wall construction

Construction on a border wall is set to begin soon at the Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge south of Alamo, forcing the closure of the levee hike and bike trail for the rest of the summer.

Customs and Border Protection told Channel 5 News that construction starts in July 2026 and will wrap up in September 2027.

A buoy will also be placed in the Rio Grande south of the park starting next week, with that work completing in March of next year, CBP added.

The refuge has become a popular spot for residents. Daniela Haro said the park offers a break from the heat.

"But when you go into the park... it's so refreshing," Haro said.

Carlos Gonsalez, also a Hidalgo resident, said he values the wildlife there.

"There's a lot of wildlife here, and it's honestly very beautiful to see," Gonsalez said.

Gonsalez said he is concerned about what the construction could mean for the animals that live in the area.

"Seeing what's going to happen, it might happen; it might change that," Gonsalez said.

Rene Ortega, a Weslaco resident, said he supports border security but wants the natural habitat protected.

"We should probably balance security with the needs of the natural world whilemaking sure that whatever gets built respects the habitat," Ortega said.

According to the CBP website, President Trump signed two executive orders making border wall construction a priority to reach operational control of the border.

CBP agents in Rio Grande Valley logged nearly 2,000 encounters with people in the country illegally in May.

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