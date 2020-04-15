Local 9-1-1 dispatchers receive recognition amid virus pandemic

PHARR – It’s National Public Safety Telecommunications Week. Officials say it takes a special person to answer emergency calls and to listen to a person at their worst moment.

Emergency 9-1-1 dispatchers are the silent heroes. A lifeline most callers never get to meet. Often times they’re the first ones on the scene of a crime, crash or fire. Not physically, but through a phone.

This year is special for dispatchers in Texas. They’re now considered first responders. A title well-deserved.

In the midst of the coronavirus, they continue to work harder than ever.

