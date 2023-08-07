Longtime Mid-Valley Emergency Management Coordinator passes away
George Garrett Jr. passed away on August 4 at Valley Baptist Medical Center. He was 78 years old.
Garrett was seen as a pillar of the community and was well-known in the Mid-Valley as serving his community in many ways.
For 18 years, Garrett served as Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Weslaco, Donna, and Mercedes.
He then became Emergency Management Coordinator and prepared these cities for any and all emergencies.
Garrett was partner and friend to Channel 5 News. He was always there when a big storm or hurricane threatened or hit our area.
