Man accused of killing DPS Trooper in 2019 goes before a judge

5 hours 58 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 30 2023 Aug 30, 2023 August 30, 2023 12:40 PM August 30, 2023 in News - Local

Victor Alejandro Godinez went before a judge on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Godinez is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez during a traffic stop in April 2019. Sanchez died four months later after several surgeries.

Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

Court records show Godinez is scheduled for another pre-trial hearing on September 15.

