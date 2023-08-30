Man accused of killing DPS Trooper in 2019 goes before a judge

Victor Alejandro Godinez went before a judge on Wednesday for a pre-trial hearing.

Godinez is accused of shooting DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez during a traffic stop in April 2019. Sanchez died four months later after several surgeries.

Godinez is charged with capital murder of a peace officer, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted.

Court records show Godinez is scheduled for another pre-trial hearing on September 15.