Man killed in Edinburg scaffold incident identified

The man who died Tuesday after falling from a scaffold has been identified.

Luis Humberto Gonzalez, 45, died Tuesday morning after he and an unidentified 51-year-old man fell from a scaffold while working at a building undergoing renovation on the 1200 block of E. Canton Road, according to city spokeswoman Ashly Custer.

The 51-year-old man was seriously injured and hospitalized. His condition has since stabilized, Custer said.