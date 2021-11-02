Edinburg police investigating deadly scaffold incident
One man is dead and another man is seriously injured after falling from a scaffold Tuesday morning, Edinburg police said.
At about 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men who fell from a scaffold while working at a building undergoing renovation, according to news release from the Edinburg Police Department.
When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene, and a 51-year-old man seriously injured.
The 51-year-old man was taken to a local hospital.
OSHA has been notified, police said.
The identities of the men will be released pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is ongoing.