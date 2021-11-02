x

Edinburg police investigating deadly scaffold incident

3 hours 32 minutes 59 seconds ago Tuesday, November 02 2021 Nov 2, 2021 November 02, 2021 11:53 AM November 02, 2021 in News - Local
Photo credit: MGN Online

One man is dead and another man is seriously injured after falling from a scaffold Tuesday morning, Edinburg police said. 

At about 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men who fell from a scaffold while working at a building undergoing renovation, according to news release from the Edinburg Police Department. 

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene, and a 51-year-old man seriously injured. 

The 51-year-old man was taken to a local hospital. 

OSHA has been notified, police said. 

The identities of the men will be released pending notification of next of kin. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days