Edinburg police investigating deadly scaffold incident

Photo credit: MGN Online

One man is dead and another man is seriously injured after falling from a scaffold Tuesday morning, Edinburg police said.

At about 9:30 a.m., Edinburg police responded to the 1200 block of E. Canton Road in reference to two men who fell from a scaffold while working at a building undergoing renovation, according to news release from the Edinburg Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man dead at the scene, and a 51-year-old man seriously injured.

The 51-year-old man was taken to a local hospital.

OSHA has been notified, police said.

The identities of the men will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.