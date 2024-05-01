Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Medical Breakthroughs: Patients test breath at clinic for gastrointestinal diseases
-
Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Breezy, muggy, temps in the 90s
-
Pharr police chief releases statement regarding crash that killed 8-year-old boy
-
Progreso city council sets special election following mayor's resignation
-
Four candidates vie for two seats on the Progreso school board