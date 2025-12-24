Made in the 956: La Mexicana Bakery in Edinburg
A lot of pan dulce and even more love is what you'll find inside La Mexicana Bakery.
Located at 723 E Sprague St. in Edinburg, the bakery has provided the Rio Grande Valley with pan dulce for decades.
“We love what we do,” owner Hector Davila said.
Hector and his wife, Maria, said this bakery is more than just a business. It's a family passion that fills every baked good made here.
“What's special to us, it's our people, our customers, they are the best,” Hector said. “If it weren't for them, we wouldn't be here."
Hector's parents opened the first La Mexicana Bakery in Elsa in 1969. Twenty years later, Hector and his brother opened the Edinburg location. His children are now helping him carry the family legacy.
Because of the bakery's success, plans are in place to open another location in Edinburg on Sugar Road near Chapin Street.
La Mexicana Bakery is Made in the 956.
Watch the video above for the full story.
