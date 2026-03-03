Made in the 956: Amistad Floral & Crafts celebrating 50 years in the Valley

A Rio Grande Valley business is doing more than just providing flowers and party supplies; it's also helping build community.

Amistad Floral & Crafts is celebrating 50 years of serving the Valley. It all started as a person's dream and has grown into a thriving family-run wholesale store.

An American dream turned reality.

"Super blessed. God has allowed us to be here and serve the community for so long," Manager Sylvia Cantu said.

This year will mark five decades in business for Amistad Floral & Crafts in McAllen. Cantu is the granddaughter of founder Marcelino Garcia.

"My grandpa, I remember one lady said, 'this man has a heart of gold,' and was always super sweet and super friendly and I think just wanted to provide decorations, crafts, florals for people, this is something that brings joy to others," Cantu said.

Garcia and his wife moved from Mexico to the Valley and worked at another wholesale flower shop before taking a leap of faith.

In 1976, Garcia started his business from his home.

"It was a lot of hard work and I respect him so much, in order for him to do this, he was working as a janitor overnight at a bank to be able to support the business and his family," Cantu said.

The risk paid off.

Fifty years later, the business has moved to the heart of downtown McAllen and continues to grow.

"A lot of floral and craft basic, homecoming items is big and popular for us, as we know that is big in Texas and I feel like as that has gotten bigger, we have been able to grow our line of homecoming items as well," Cantu said.

Customers come for the florals and crafts, but stay for the sense of community.

"We absolutely love the Valley so much," Cantu said. "We just decided to take that risk and open up in a big city in Texas and it really has been such a blessing."

Over the years, Amistad has expanded outside the Valley. There is now a location in San Antonio.

But for Cantu, the Valley is home and the support from the community has been a reminder of why her grandfather opened the business in the first place.

"We really do love this community and our customers so much because we really wouldn't be here without them," Cantu said.

Cantu says they hope to continue to grow and also hopes to provide activities and services for the community.

Amistad Floral & Crafts is made in the 956.

