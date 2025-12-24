Mission firefighter among the recipients of new Border Defense Medal

A Mission firefighter and member of the Army Reserve was honored by President Donald Trump.

Firefighter Sgt. and U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Jhonier Daniel Marin was honored for his call to action.

“I just had no words, I didn't know I was going to get picked,” Marin said. "It was an absolute great experience."

Marin was selected as one of only 13 soldiers nationwide — out of more than 25,000 qualifying troops — to represent the United States Army Reserve and Active Duty during the presentation and pinning of the brand-new Mexican Border Defense Medal.

According to the Defense Department, in order to receive the award, service members must have been permanently assigned to a unit that deployed in a military operation supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection near the border with Mexico for 30 days.

As part of the Army Reserve, Marin was deployed for more than a year to Eagle Pass and California for border security.

During his deployment, Marin said he witnessed people crossing the border between the ports of entry.

“We don't get to see stuff like that all the time,” Marin said.

Marin also helped U.S. Border Patrol agents process people who crossed the border. He returned home from his mission in November.

“It's a lot of pressure, especially on the mission we have at hand,” Marin said. “We were always in it."

Marin said he hopes his award can be an example to others in their military careers.

“If you can do right, do right. If you can do better, do better,” Marin said.

Watch the video above for the full story.