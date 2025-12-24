Mission family, police still seeking answers in unsolved 2008 murder of ‘Pinky’ Sanchez

Nearly 20 years after his death, the family of a Mission man said they’re still waiting for answers.

“Seventeen years and we want justice, and we're seeking the public to please help us,” Elizabeth Garza said.

Garza is the sister of Walton “Pinky” Sanchez, a Mission man who was 48 years old when he was fatally shot on Dec. 23, 2008, near the intersection of Joanne Avenue and West 22nd Street.

The Mission Police Department said Sanchez was shot by someone in a gold car outside a friend’s home. No arrests have been made.

A press conference was held on Tuesday on the 17th anniversary of the deadly shooting, where Garza and officers with the Mission Police Department asked for tips.

“He was very humble, a very good person,” Garza said. “I don't know why anyone would shoot him. I don't know why and we still don't know why.”

Those with any information regarding the shooting are urged to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000 or the Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.