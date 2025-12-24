x

Pinning ceremony celebrates new officers and supervisors

Pinning ceremony celebrates new officers and supervisors
6 hours 8 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, December 23 2025 Dec 23, 2025 December 23, 2025 5:56 PM December 23, 2025 in News - Local

There are now more boots on the ground patrolling the streets of Mission.

The Mission Police Department welcomed 15 new officers and five supervisors during a Monday ceremony.

Officers went through 28 weeks of training.

The department said there's now a total of 185 officers.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days