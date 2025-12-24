Pinning ceremony celebrates new officers and supervisors
There are now more boots on the ground patrolling the streets of Mission.
The Mission Police Department welcomed 15 new officers and five supervisors during a Monday ceremony.
Officers went through 28 weeks of training.
The department said there's now a total of 185 officers.
