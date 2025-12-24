New wind and water sports parks in the works at South Padre Island
After nearly a decade of trying to get the project started, South Padre Island is moving forward with a new wind and water sports park.
The park will be built near the city’s convention center on the bay side of the island.
South Padre Island City Commissioner Joe Ricco said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers authorized on a permit for the project, allowing the city to soon go out for bids.
The estimated $600,000 project will be paid for using a venue tax approved by voters in 2017.
Watch the video above for the full story.
