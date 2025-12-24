DPS traffic enforcement initiative underway

The Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing enforcement efforts for the Christmas and New Year's holiday, according to a news release.

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers began increasing enforcement efforts on Friday, Dec. 19 to ensure Texans have a safe holiday.

Troopers will be looking for people committing traffic violations such as not wearing seat belts, driving while intoxicated, speeding, failing to follow the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law and others.

The initiative ends on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

“Our message is clear — if you choose to drive impaired, distracted or in any other reckless manner, you will be held accountable,” Texas Highway Patrol Chief Bryan Rippee said in a statement. “Our Troopers will be out on the roads to ensure everyone is driving responsibly and following the law. Our goal is simple — to keep every Texan safe so they can enjoy the season with their loved ones.”

During the 2024 holiday enforcement period, a total of 115,314 warnings and citations were issued. Last year’s efforts also resulted in 398 felony arrests, 350 DWI arrests and 169 fugitive arrests.