Pharr woman arrested after meth found in canned cocktails

A 31-year-old woman from Pharr was arrested on a drug charge after canned cocktails containing meth were found in her possession, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

TABC agents arrested Sandy Jennifer Treviño on Dec. 7, 2025 after the cans were found on her as she crossed into the U.S. through the Pharr International Bridge, according to a news release.

According to the news release, Treviño crossed into the country on Nov. 20, 2025 and declared that she had alcohol with her.

According to the release, Treviño had a case of canned cocktails that was confiscated for exceeding the legal limit of distilled spirits that adults can bring into the country for personal use.

While preparing the cans for disposal, a TABC agent discovered that the liquid inside the cans had crystallized.

“A field test indicated the presence of methamphetamine,” the news release stated. “Based on the preliminary investigation, TABC agents obtained an arrest warrant for Treviño, leading to her arrest on Dec. 7.”

Hidalgo County jail records show Treviño was booked into custody that same day on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was released on Dec. 8, 2025 on a $15,000 bond.

“This is another example of how TABC plays a vital role at the border in protecting Texans from dangerous and illegal products,” TABC Executive Director Thomas W. Graham said in a statement.