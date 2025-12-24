Community brings Christmas cheer to children at Little Haven in Brownsville
A place in Brownsville designed to care for some of the most medically fragile children in the Rio Grande Valley opened its doors to the entire community as part of their very first Christmas celebration.
The Brownsville Police Department brought Santa Claus and Brownsville firefighters showed up with their fire truck Tuesday at the Little Haven pediatric extended care center.
Little Haven Administrator Shubhra Sharma said the Christmas celebration was for the many families with medically fragile children who feel the holidays and public events are out of reach.
“Families are overwhelmed with the amount of care and sometimes they might feel excluded from some of the events that they can't really take their children to,” Sharma said.
Little Haven currently cares for 18 students, but the facility has the capacity to help up to 60.
Sharma said there is a lack of awareness that places like Little Haven exist.
“We need to educate the community so they understand that this is definitely an option,” Sharma said, adding that she hopes Little Haven helps more families.
Watch the video above for the full story
