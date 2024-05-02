Registration opens for McAllen summer programs

The city of McAllen has over 400 summer programs for children to choose from this summer.

Registration is now open for all the summer activities provided by the McAllen Parks and Recreation Department, but space is limited.

Costs for each camp vary.

“Some of the classes are filling up quick, especially the aquatics section,” McAllen Parks and Recreation administrator Sergio Garcia said. “For the most part, everything starts in June and then it goes all the way through august."

Camps start on Monday, June 3.

For more information, including how to sign up for the summer programs, visit the McAllen Parks and Recreation Department website.