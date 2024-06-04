New 911 service in Pharr allows for video calls with dispatchers

Your phone camera could save your life, according to the Pharr dispatch center.

On Thursday, the Pharr Public Safety Communications Office released their new 911 video call service.

It allows Pharr dispatchers and EMTs to see an emergency situation in real time using a smartphone’s camera.

Dispatchers access the phone’s camera after sending a text to the person calling 911 with a link inviting them into a video call.

Public Safety Communications Director Kenneth Ennis says the service is free to use for the person calling.

The 911 video calls are also permanently stored at the vendor's servers, and could be used during investigations.

