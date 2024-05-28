LUPE: Delays in DACA renewal process could cost recipients their jobs

Recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program fear they may have to wait longer for renewals and work permits.

The director of the non-profit organization La Union del Pueblo Entero says they’ve been noticing a delay in recipients receiving their renewals and work permits.

Those delays could cost recipients their job, as DACA recipients need a permit to lawfully work in the U.S.

“We know that majority of DACA holders are in the workforce, they're moms, they're dads — they have a family to support,” LUPE director Tania Chavez Camacho said. “If your work permit is expired, you can no longer be eligible to work."

Program recipients are given permission to work in the U.S., but immigration officials are now asking them to submit their DACA renewal requests up to five months in advance.

Those who file within the recommended time frame have a better chance of getting a decision on their renewal before their DACA permit expires.