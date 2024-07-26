McAllen providing supplies during back to school bash

Students are being invited to bring their own backpack to the Palm View Branch Library in McAllen to fill it up with school supplies.

The city of McAllen is partnering with several organizations as part of their second ever Back to School Bash, according to a news release.

The bash is set for Saturday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm View Branch Library & Community Center, located at 3401 Jordan Rd. W.

Students entering Pre-K to 12th grade are invited to bring their own backpacks and fill it up with free school goodies while supplies last.

According to the news release, the free items include school supplies, hygiene products, and valuable health and safety information.

College prep advisors, colleges and universities will also be onsite to help 12th graders on the road to higher education.

“We are excited to host our annual Back to School Bash 2 and support local students as they prepare for a successful school year," said Dr. Esther Herrera of the Palm View Branch Library Manager Esther Herrera stated in the news release. "This event is a wonderful opportunity for us to give back to the community and ensure that every child has the resources they need to thrive academically."

Attendees can also participate in raffles during the event. The event is free and open to the public.