San Perlita ISD announces school cancellation

Photo credit: MGN Online

All school operations at San Perlita ISD will be suspended on Monday, March 31, the district said.

Regular school operations will resume on Tuesday, April 1, the district said in a social media post.

The district previously also cancelled all school operations for Friday, March 28, the day after a severe thunderstorm flooded several areas across the Rio Grande Valley.