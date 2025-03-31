x

San Perlita ISD announces school cancellation

7 hours 22 minutes ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 5:10 PM March 30, 2025 in News - Local
All school operations at San Perlita ISD will be suspended on Monday, March 31, the district said.

Regular school operations will resume on Tuesday, April 1, the district said in a social media post.

The district previously also cancelled all school operations for Friday, March 28, the day after a severe thunderstorm flooded several areas across the Rio Grande Valley. 

