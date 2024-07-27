WATCH: Opening Ceremony for Games of Texas in Brownsville

A steady crowd of people have moved in to attend the Friday opening ceremony for the Games of Texas in Brownsville.

Around 8 thousand athletes are registered to compete in the games taking place in several venues across the city through Sunday, July 28.

The Brownsville Fire Department set up tents to help with any medical needs.

PREVIOUS STORY: Weather delays expected during first day of Games of Texas in Brownsville

The opening ceremony will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

