Protests against tariffs, government downsizing held in the Valley, across the nation

Dozens of people in McAllen took part in Saturday's Hands Off protest.

The protests were held by Grassroots Coalition and were also holding a second protest simultaneously in Brownsville.

People across the country, from Texas to Washington, also took to the streets protesting policies made by the Trump Administration and Elon Musk.

One of the biggest concerns were the cuts being made to downsize the government.

The protests come as new tariffs took effect on Saturday. A 10 percent tax on most goods entering the United States are now in place.

President Donald Trump has said the tariffs will help boost our economy, but the latest round of tariffs implemented last week impacted the stock market.

More tariffs are expected next Wednesday, and President Trump is planning a 46 percent tariff on imports from Vietnam.