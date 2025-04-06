The stage is set for the Men's NCAA National Championship - Houston Vs. Florida
San Antonio, TX -- The stage is set for the Men's NCAA National Championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Houston is taking on Duke after both teams pulled a comeback to upset the favorites to meet up in the Championship game.
Sports Director KJ Doyle breaks down what needs to happen in order for Houston to take down Florida.
More News
News Video
-
Applications for Harlingen small business grant to open on Tuesday
-
Cemetery graves in La Feria impacted by heavy rain, flooding
-
No bond given to man accused in deadly Alamo bar shooting
-
Protests against tariffs, government downsizing held in the Valley, across the nation
-
High bacteria levels found at Boca Chica beach following recent floods