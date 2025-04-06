Applications for Harlingen small business grant to open on Tuesday
Applications for the Harlingen Strong Small Business Recovery Grants will open on Tuesday, according to the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation.
The grant is for businesses that were affected by recent flooding. It will award small businesses who qualify up to $3,000 to recover and rebuild.
Guidelines to receive the grant are now up on the EDC's website and applications can be submitted on April 8.
To view the guidelines, click here.
