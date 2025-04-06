Elsa IDEA student charged after allegedly threatening to 'shoot up the school'

An Elsa IDEA Public School student was arrested and charged with terrorist threat after allegedly sending a text message threatening to 'shoot up the school,' according to the Elsa Police Department.

Police said they received a report regarding the message on Saturday at around 9 p.m. The message was sent to a juvenile, who informed their parents and immediately contacted law enforcement.

Investigators with the Elsa Police Department were able to identify the suspect as a 13-year-old student enrolled at IDEA, according to police. The teen was detained and taken to the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center. They were charged with terroristic threat to cause fear of imminent serious bodily injury.