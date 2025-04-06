No bond given to man accused in deadly Alamo bar shooting

**EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

An employee for Hidalgo County Precinct 4 has been arraigned in connection with a deadly bar shooting in Alamo that killed a woman.

Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez, 43, was charged with first degree felony murder and issued no bond on Sunday during his arraignment.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female at Sandra's Bar, located on the 100 block of North 7th Street, on Saturday at around 10:50 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with two gunshot wounds to the upper chest area, according to the news release. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Witnesses said they saw the victim leave the bar with a male, later identified as Saldana-Gonzalez. Shortly after, witnesses heard gunshots and saw Saldana-Gonzalez leave the scene in a gray Ford F-150 and were able to provide a license plate number to investigators, according to the news release.

The news release said investigators were able to trace the vehicle to a residence at the 10700 block of Hernandez Drive in Edinburg. Investigators found Saldana-Gonzalez at the home and arrested him without incident.

Saldana-Gonzalez confessed to the shooting during questioning, according to the news release. He is currently in custody.