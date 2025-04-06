High bacteria levels found at Boca Chica beach following recent floods

Along the coast, some beaches are still above federal standards for what's considered normal for bacteria.

The beaches at South Padre Island and Isla Blanca Park are low to moderate, but Boca Chica is much higher due to the recent flooding event.

Anyone can monitor bacteria levels by going to texasbeachwatch.com.

It's run by the Texas General Land Office, who monitor for bacteria levels above 100 colony forming units per 100 ml, which is the EPA limit.

The levels at Boca Chica Beach are 240 times the limit.

University of Texas - Rio Grande Valley Marine Biologist Dr. Hudson Deyoe said the reasons the levels are high has to do with an invasive plant called the Water Hyacinth.

As previously reported in December, the Water Hyacinth covered the Rio Grande to the point that the river disappeared.

Deyoe says the plant restricted the flow of the river and restricted the breakdown of any bacteria that accumulated from wastewater or other forms of runoff.

"We got all that rain...it basically flushed the toilet. Maybe not a good analogy, but basically pumped all that stuff out into that particular area," Deyoe said.

Nature has flushed the toilet of natural and manmade bacteria all at once.

"And so it's got to go somewhere, and naturally this is the Brazos Santiago Pass right here. It's all going to end up collecting right here and down there at the mouth of the Rio Grande," Deyoe said.

Watch the video above for the full story.