Cemetery graves in La Feria impacted by heavy rain, flooding

A cemetery in La Feria was impacted by the recent rain and flooding affecting the Rio Grande Valley.

Violeta Martinez's husband is buried at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria. She shared a video that showed what the cemetery looked like three days after the rainstorm.

She says she was shocked to see sunken graves after the water receded.

"They pass away, and it's bad enough your loved one passed away and to see them like that underwater," Martinez said.

The Restlawn Cemetery is owned by Dignity Memorial. In a statement, the company said they are working on the issue.