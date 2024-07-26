Over 2 thousand backpacks to be distributed in Mercedes

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office will be distributing over 2,000 backpacks on Wednesday, July 31, in Mercedes.

The backpacks will be filled assorted school supplies such as folders, pencils, and paper to all children present who are currently attending elementary, middle, or high school, according to the sheriff’s office

Children must be present to receive the backpacks, according to a social media post.

The annual distribution event will happen at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center, located at 1202 N. Vermont Ave. from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Free haircuts will also be provided.

For more information, call the Hidalgo County Crime Prevention Unit at 956-292-7070.