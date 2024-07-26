Edinburg to McAllen connector to temporarily close

A new traffic pattern at the Pharr Interchange will cause the Edinburg to McAllen connector to temporarily close on Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The connector will close on Friday, July 26 at 11 p.m. and will reopen on Saturday, July 27 at around 7 a.m., according to TxDOT spokesman Ray Pedraza.

The westbound I-2 frontage road exit before Sugar Road and the westbound I-2 access ramp after Sugar Road will also be closed during that time, according to a news release.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert in the work zone.