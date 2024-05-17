Sheriff's office: Suspect crashes into Willacy County game room, woman hospitalized

A Raymondville man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a game room and injuring one woman, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.

George Mendez was arrested on three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief, according to a news release.

The crash happened Thursday at around 10 a.m. as multiple law enforcement agencies pursued a gray minivan driven by Mendez that crashed into the Silver Dollar Game Room, located at 5158 I-69E.

“The building was occupied at the moment and injuries did occur,” the news release stated. “One female was transported to a local hospital in Cameron County for a back injury.”

Officials have yet to say when led to the police pursuit.