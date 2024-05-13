Edinburg North's San Juanita Leal defends UIL Track & Field State title
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg North's San Juanita Leal has now become a two-time state champion, while defending her state title in the 1600 meter run and the 3200 meter run.
Leal has proven to be one of the best runners in the Rio Grande Valley. For more on Juanita's journey to state, watch the video above.
