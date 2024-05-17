Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa talks 9-round TKO win over Magdaleno and what's to come

WESLACO, TEXAS --

Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa visited the Channel 5 studios today to talk about his big 9-round TKO win over Jessie Magdaleno in the Canelo undercard fight.

Now that the Weslaco-native is back in town after spending months in Las Vegas preparing for the fight, he discusses what's to come and who you could expect to see him fighting soon for the WBC Featherweight Title.

Watch video above for more: