Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football
Watch part 2 & 3 of Playmakers below:
Geoffrey LeFevre - Vela - 282 pass yds, 4 TD
Johnathan Flores - Vela - 298 total yds, 4 TD
Jay’R Guevara - Vela - 102 rec yds, 2 TD
Joseph Rivas - McAllen High - 104 total yds, TD
Jorge Alanis - PSJA - 102 total yds, 2 TD
Adrian Sauceda - Brownsville Pace - 194 rush yds, 3 TD
Juan Lujano - Brownsville Pace - 1.5 SK
Jorge Alanis - PSJA - 109 total yds, 2 TD
Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 217 pass yds, 5 TD
Austin Vaughan - La Feria - 128 rec yds, 4 TD
Jordan Rodriguez - Mission Veterans - 120 rec yds, TD
Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 186 total yds, 2 TD
Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 198 total yds, 4 TD
Luis Otero - Santa Maria - 47 rec yds, 3 TD
Rudy Moreno - Los Fresnos - FF
Josh Laster - Los Fresnos - 2 BLK FG, 16 TKL
Fernando Garcia - Los Fresnos - FR, TD
Mickey Rodriguez - Brownsville Veterans - 12 TKL, INT
Luis Pena - Roma - 123 rush yds, TD
Alex Tijerina - Lyford - 2 FF, 2 SK
Adrian Chavez - Lyford - 190 total yds, 2 TD
Saul Cerda - Harlingen - 2 SK, 3 TFL
Nate Gonzales - Harlingen - 106 rush yds, TD
Aaron Cortez - Mercedes - 231 total yds, 3 TD
Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 144 rush yds, 3 TD
Matthew Cano - Rio Hondo - 15 TKL, 4 TFL
Ayden Mercado - Rio Hondo - 101 rush yds, TD
Francisco Gomez - Sharyland - 131 rec yds, 2 TD
Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 262 pass yds, 4 TD
Guadalupe Ramirez - Lopez - 256 pass yds, 3 TD
Gabriel Rios - Lopez - 129 rec yds, TD
Eddie Slovak - Lopez - 163 rush yds, TD
Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 145 rush yds, 3 TD
Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 203 total yds, 2 TD
Johan Nunez - Economedes - 121 total yds, TD
Jabez Sierra - Economedes - SK, TFL, 8 TKL
David Garza - Edinburg - SK, 2 TFL
Dylan Green - Port Isabel - 187 total yds, TD
Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 225 total yds, 2 TD
Rey Martinez - PSJA North - 14 TKL, 2 TFL
