Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football

1 day 11 hours 20 minutes ago Tuesday, October 29 2024 Oct 29, 2024 October 29, 2024 10:45 PM October 29, 2024 in Sports- Playmakers

Watch part 2 & 3 of Playmakers below:

Geoffrey LeFevre - Vela - 282 pass yds, 4 TD

Johnathan Flores - Vela - 298 total yds, 4 TD

Jay’R Guevara - Vela - 102 rec yds, 2 TD

Joseph Rivas - McAllen High - 104 total yds, TD

Jorge Alanis - PSJA - 102 total yds, 2 TD

Adrian Sauceda - Brownsville Pace - 194 rush yds, 3 TD

Juan Lujano - Brownsville Pace - 1.5 SK

Andruw Rivera - La Feria - 217 pass yds, 5 TD

Austin Vaughan - La Feria - 128 rec yds, 4 TD

Jordan Rodriguez - Mission Veterans - 120 rec yds, TD

Daniel Martinez - Santa Maria - 186 total yds, 2 TD

Miguel Alaniz - Santa Maria - 198 total yds, 4 TD

Luis Otero - Santa Maria - 47 rec yds, 3 TD

Rudy Moreno - Los Fresnos - FF

Josh Laster - Los Fresnos - 2 BLK FG, 16 TKL

Fernando Garcia - Los Fresnos - FR, TD

Mickey Rodriguez - Brownsville Veterans - 12 TKL, INT

Luis Pena - Roma - 123 rush yds, TD

Alex Tijerina - Lyford - 2 FF, 2 SK

Adrian Chavez - Lyford - 190 total yds, 2 TD

Saul Cerda - Harlingen - 2 SK, 3 TFL

Nate Gonzales - Harlingen - 106 rush yds, TD

Aaron Cortez - Mercedes - 231 total yds, 3 TD

Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 144 rush yds, 3 TD

Matthew Cano - Rio Hondo - 15 TKL, 4 TFL

Ayden Mercado - Rio Hondo - 101 rush yds, TD

Francisco Gomez - Sharyland - 131 rec yds, 2 TD

Calvin Harris - Sharyland - 262 pass yds, 4 TD

Guadalupe Ramirez - Lopez - 256 pass yds, 3 TD

Gabriel Rios - Lopez - 129 rec yds, TD

Eddie Slovak - Lopez - 163 rush yds, TD

Alvin Edwards - Harlingen South - 145 rush yds, 3 TD

Claudio Torres - St. Joseph Academy - 203 total yds, 2 TD

Johan Nunez - Economedes - 121 total yds, TD

Jabez Sierra - Economedes - SK, TFL, 8 TKL

David Garza - Edinburg - SK, 2 TFL

Dylan Green - Port Isabel - 187 total yds, TD

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 225 total yds, 2 TD

Rey Martinez - PSJA North - 14 TKL, 2 TFL

