Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football
Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News highlighting Texas high school football's most impactful players.
Catch Playmakers every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Channel 5 News.
Watch Part 2 of this week's Playmakers below:
Estevan Esquivel - Harlingen - 13 TKL, 3 TFL, sack
Hassan Woolery - Harlingen - 156 total yds, 5 TD
Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 170 rush yds, TD
Hunter McCandless - Weslaco - 92 rec yds, 2 TD
David Perez - Weslaco - 118 rush yds, TD
Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 207 total yds, 3 TD
Mauricio Vega - St. Joseph Academy - 123 rush yds, 3 TD
Tyler Galvan - Edinburg - 123 rush yds, TD
Moises Hernandez - Edinburg - 14 TKL, 4 TFL, sack
David Garza - Edinburg - 4 TFL, 2 sacks
Marco Maynez - PSJA - 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL
D’angel De La Rosa - PSJA - TFL, 85-yd pick-six
Eli Garza - Nikki Rowe - 135 pass yds, 3 TD
Alexander Lopez Negrete - Nikki Rowe - 133 rush yds, 2 TD
Trey Rodrigiez - Edinburg Vela - 2 TFL, 2 sacks
Pedro Lopez - Brownsville Lopez - 3 TFL, 3 sacks
Austin Reyes - Brownsville Hanna - 106 rec yds, TD
Diego Bravo - Mercedes - 331 total yds, 2 TD
Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 184 total yds, 4 TD
Kevin Alaniz - Sharyland - 140 total yds, TD
Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 367 total yds, 4 TD
RJ Garcia - Mission Veterans - 12 TKL, INT
Matthew Lopez - Rio Hondo - 229 total yds, 5 TD
Alberto Villalovos - Rio Hondo - 101 rec yds, 2 TD
Gael Silva - Lyford - 4 TKL, TFL, INT
Joshua Casarez - Lyford - 5 TKL, 2 FF
Prince Johnson - Donna North - 189 rush yds, 2 TD
Nolan Ramirez - PSJA Memorial - 277 total yds, 4 TD
Joaquin Palacios - PSJA Memorial - 3 TFL, FF
Malakai Galindo - Pioneer - 154 total yds, 3 TD
Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 141 total yds, 2 TD
Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 212 total yds, 3 TD
Elias Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 159 total yds, 2 TD
Daniel Padilla - Weslaco East - 4 TKL, sack
Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 297 rush yds, 3 TD
Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 369 total yds, 4 TD
Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 124 total yds, 2 TD
Sean Saenz - La Villa - 2 INT, 78 rec yds, 2 TD
Damian Gomez - Brownsville Porter - 2 TFL, sack, INT
Rigo Villegas - Raymondville - 15 TKL, INT
Kian Jones - San Benito - 132 total yds, 3 TD
Albert Gonzalez - San Benito - 232 total yds, 3 TD
