Playmakers - Week 7 of 2025 Valley High School Football

Playmakers is a series on Channel 5 News highlighting Texas high school football's most impactful players.

Catch Playmakers every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Channel 5 News.

Watch Part 2 of this week's Playmakers below:

Estevan Esquivel - Harlingen - 13 TKL, 3 TFL, sack

Hassan Woolery - Harlingen - 156 total yds, 5 TD

Noah Huerta - Harlingen - 170 rush yds, TD

Hunter McCandless - Weslaco - 92 rec yds, 2 TD

David Perez - Weslaco - 118 rush yds, TD

Luis Ramos - Port Isabel - 207 total yds, 3 TD

Mauricio Vega - St. Joseph Academy - 123 rush yds, 3 TD

Tyler Galvan - Edinburg - 123 rush yds, TD

Moises Hernandez - Edinburg - 14 TKL, 4 TFL, sack

David Garza - Edinburg - 4 TFL, 2 sacks

Marco Maynez - PSJA - 1.5 sacks, 2 TFL

D’angel De La Rosa - PSJA - TFL, 85-yd pick-six

Eli Garza - Nikki Rowe - 135 pass yds, 3 TD

Alexander Lopez Negrete - Nikki Rowe - 133 rush yds, 2 TD

Trey Rodrigiez - Edinburg Vela - 2 TFL, 2 sacks

Pedro Lopez - Brownsville Lopez - 3 TFL, 3 sacks

Austin Reyes - Brownsville Hanna - 106 rec yds, TD

Diego Bravo - Mercedes - 331 total yds, 2 TD

Robert Sanchez - Mercedes - 184 total yds, 4 TD

Kevin Alaniz - Sharyland - 140 total yds, TD

Roman Reyna - Mission Veterans - 367 total yds, 4 TD

RJ Garcia - Mission Veterans - 12 TKL, INT

Matthew Lopez - Rio Hondo - 229 total yds, 5 TD

Alberto Villalovos - Rio Hondo - 101 rec yds, 2 TD

Gael Silva - Lyford - 4 TKL, TFL, INT

Joshua Casarez - Lyford - 5 TKL, 2 FF

Prince Johnson - Donna North - 189 rush yds, 2 TD

Nolan Ramirez - PSJA Memorial - 277 total yds, 4 TD

Joaquin Palacios - PSJA Memorial - 3 TFL, FF

Malakai Galindo - Pioneer - 154 total yds, 3 TD

Ethan Guerra - PSJA North - 141 total yds, 2 TD

Riley Fonseca - Santa Rosa - 212 total yds, 3 TD

Elias Rodriguez - Weslaco East - 159 total yds, 2 TD

Daniel Padilla - Weslaco East - 4 TKL, sack

Braxton Speights - McAllen Memorial - 297 rush yds, 3 TD

Isaiah Felix - La Villa - 369 total yds, 4 TD

Andrew Gonzalez - La Villa - 124 total yds, 2 TD

Sean Saenz - La Villa - 2 INT, 78 rec yds, 2 TD

Damian Gomez - Brownsville Porter - 2 TFL, sack, INT

Rigo Villegas - Raymondville - 15 TKL, INT

Kian Jones - San Benito - 132 total yds, 3 TD

Albert Gonzalez - San Benito - 232 total yds, 3 TD