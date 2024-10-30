Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa

The Santa Maria volleyball team took down La Villa in a five-set district title match to secure the outright district title.

La Villa could've moved into a tie with the Lady Cougars atop the district with a victory on Tuesday night, but Santa Maria came away with the thrilling victory to claim the title in outright fashion.

"My hats off goes to La Villa, La Villa played a solid game and I'm just glad we came out on top," Santa Maria head volleyball coach Sofia Garcia said after the win. "All the fans came out to supported us and we're district champions again."

Santa Maria and La Villa will both advance to the UIL volleyball playoffs.