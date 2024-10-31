x

Jugador de la semana: Guadalupe Ramírez de la preparatoria de Brownsville High

Thursday, October 31 2024

Guadalupe Ramírez es nuestro jugador de la semana 9 representando al equipo de Brownsville High.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

